UAE: Indian expat wins Dh300,000 with ticket picked by two-year-old son

An Indian expat has won Dh300,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly draw after getting lucky with the ticket number selected by his two-year-old son.
Tariq Shaik, a resident of Qatar, has been buying Big Tickets with his friends every month for the past year. And he is delighted to have won during the holy month of Ramadan.
“Some of my friends really needed the money, so it’s perfect timing. One of my friends will now fund his sister’s wedding to be held next month.”
Tariq is the third winner of this month’s weekly electronic draw.
“Due to the electronic drawing, we purchased the ticket early this month rather than late in the month as we usually do.”
The winning ticket no. 108475 was picked by his son.
“This time, I had my two-year-old son choose a ticket number randomly, and he picked the winning number. As a result of my son picking the number, I have won today.”
The same ticket will also be dropped into the Big Ticket drum giving him a chance to become a millionaire during the grand draw for Dh12 million on May 3.
