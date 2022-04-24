Dubai: 45 lucky winners share Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 11:44 AM

Forty five lucky participants shared the Dh1 million second prize in the 74th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The lucky winners took home Dh22,222 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers which were: 5, 12, 14, 22, 27.

Additionally, 1,682 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each.

The winning Raffle IDs were 13641861, 13693318, and 13653371, Gregorio, Anneliese, and Santosh, respectively.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,888,700.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

Next week’s draw will also include an Eid-special Mega Raffle Draw, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine. All those who have participated during the holy month of Ramadan will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the Raffle Draw and a special one-off Mega Raffle Draw that will be held on 30 April to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.

