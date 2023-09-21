UAE: Authority urges motorists to move off roads after minor accidents

He is now ready to embrace life as a typical three-year-old, free from medical devices and filled with boundless mischief
The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory to motorists on its Facebook page.
The authority urged motorists to move off the road after minor traffic accidents, in order to make room for other vehicles, and avoid obstructing traffic.
Major Mahmoud Al Balushi, the directorate of the Traffic and Patrols, said that the cause of the accident can be identified through other systems, and that the cars do not have to be as they were during the accident.
He added: Leaving vehicles caused by minor traffic accidents and broken vehicles or changing tires on road lanes exposes their drivers to hit-and-run accidents, and the risks of traffic accidents.
He confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate continues to promote awareness through awareness leaflets and field workshops.
ALSO READ:
He is now ready to embrace life as a typical three-year-old, free from medical devices and filled with boundless mischief
Take the winding road to the top of Jebel Jais and zipline or whiz down the mountain for extended hours
She and her fiancé were unable to wed due to financial struggles
The rescue team was involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna
Within hours of the storm, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed to provide urgent relief aid and send search and rescue teams
The country has sent out a 140-strong team that includes 102 male athletes and 38 female athletes
They engaged in cordial discussions on various issues related to national and citizens' affairs
Ru’ya Career Fair features a diverse range of both domestic and international companies