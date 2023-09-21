UAE: Authority announces new parking areas, issues advisory for motorists

She and her fiancé were unable to wed due to financial struggles
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Center has announced new parking areas in Al Ain and Al Hili.
The new spots will be available from Monday, September 25, 2023, onwards. This is the second phase of new parking services announced by ITC; the first phase involved educating the public about the parking management system and payment methods in the emirate.
The initative is aimed at reducing instances of illegal parking, preserving the aesthetic appeal and safety of the environment, and ensuring road safety and compliance with parking rules.
The authority has urged motorists to refrain from parking in unauthorised zones in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent accidents.
