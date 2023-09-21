UAE: Police conduct exercise, ask residents to stay away from area

Within hours of the storm, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed to provide urgent relief aid and send search and rescue teams
The Abu Dhabi Police has issued a notice asking motorists to avoid an area today morning.
The authority, in a tweet on X, said that it will be conducting an exercise in Mina Zayed. The exercise aims at measuring preparedness.
The police have asked motorists to use alternate routes and to refrain from approaching the area.
Residents have also been asked not to take photographs while the exercise is being conducted.
