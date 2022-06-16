UAE: Authorities warn car showrooms to beware of summer fires

Cooperation between entities needed to prepare talented Emiratis in media sector, Sheikh Ahmed says
The Ajman Civil Defense launched an awareness programme as part of its "Establishment Safety Initiative" for 101 car showrooms to reduce car fire accidents in their premises. Their aim is to enhance the quality of life in the emirate by preserving lives and property.
Major Ibrahim Salem Al-Harsousi, Director of the Civil Awareness Department, stated that the initiative was launched to spread awareness and to educate car showroom owners to preserve the safety of themselves and their property. The programme also directs them to adhere to the UAE specifications for fire prevention and protection of life and property.
He pointed out that the initiative included a package of the most important guidelines and tips for car showroom owners, including the preventative and safety measures to be followed to avoid fire accidents in car exhibitions, as well as identifying the types of car fires and the necessary methods to follow if a fire occurs.
