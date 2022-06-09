UAE: After massive factory blaze, Sharjah ramps up efforts to prevent summer fires

The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
UAE1 day ago
Sharjah Civil Defence department on Thursday intensified its inspections to minimise incidents of fire accidents that increase during summer. The action was taken following the fire accident in Al Hamriya on Wednesday evening.
According to a top official, the department has put up plans and targets to bring down the number of fire accidents to zero.
These plans include surprise and regular inspections targeting commercial, industrial establishment, and residential buildings. It also includes intensified awareness campaigns to educate the public about following fire safety regulations.
Fire accident is caused mainly due to human errors, as many lack awareness of fire safety precautions which threatens society's security and safety.
He added that the continuous efforts made by the Civil Protection and Safety Department in regular and unannounced inspections to avoid these risks have contributed to decreasing the fire accidents in the emirate during previous years.
The official urged people to adhere to prevention and safety requirements especially during summer, to avoid fire accidents resulting from negligence. He stressed on the importance of installing protective gear in homes and villas.
ALSO READ:
The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
UAE1 day ago
President Faure Gnassingbé pays tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa
UAE1 day ago
Winning titles were selected from amongst 50 submissions from 12 countries
UAE1 day ago
Some jobs are exempted from the rule
UAE1 day ago
He urges entities in country to apply the initiative as an essential part of a positive organisational culture
UAE1 day ago
Consumers' food behaviour has a big role to play
UAE1 day ago
Draw inspiration from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Cabinet members told
UAE1 day ago
It is to be a non-profit institution
UAE1 day ago