Sharjah: Massive fire breaks out in paint factory

Firefighters from Sharjah's Civil Defence team managed to bring a massive fire, that broke out in a paint factory in the Hamriya area, under control on Wednesday evening, officials said.
A source at the Civil Defence Department confirmed that the operation room received a message at about 4:15pm.
A firefighting team quickly responded to the call and rushed to the spot, and with great effort, managed to bring the blaze under control, and prevented it from spreading further. The fire was completely brought under control by 5.45pm.
The cooling operations are underway in the factory, and the site has been handed over to the criminal laboratory to determine the cause of the incident.
