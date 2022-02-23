UAE: Fire breaks out in school bus, no injuries reported

Up to Dh200,000 fine for spreading rumours and violators could be imprisoned for at least two years
A fire that broke out in a school bus has been brought under control.
The Sharjah Civil Defense team could control the fire in a school bus in Al Taawun area and no injuries were recorded.
A top official at Sharjah Civil Defense told Khaleej Times that the students were evacuated from the bus without any incident, and no one suffered any injuries or suffocation.
He confirmed that the school bus driver and the supervisor could evacuate the students when the bus caught fire.
The official confirmed that a fire was reported at the Operations Room of the Civil Defense Department in Sharjah at 2:52pm.
A team was dispatched immediately from the Cooperation Center, and the fire was brought under control within 14 minutes.
He added the awareness and training provided by Sharjah Civil Defense to drivers and supervisors working in school buses had a significant impact on the process of evacuating students without injuries.
