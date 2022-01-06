UAE: Driver escapes before car catches fire on Sharjah road

The vision of Sheikh Mohammed has astonished the world and inspired minds, says Sheikh Maktoum
A motorist in Sharjah managed to escape just minutes before his vehicle erupted into flames on Wednesday night.
Sharjah's Civil Defence team extinguished the fire on Al Ittihad Road. The car caught fire after it collided with two other vehicles.
An official at Civil Defence confirmed there were no injuries. The team received a report on Wednesday evening, stating that a vehicle had caught fire on Al Ittihad Road in the direction of Ajman.
Firefighters, police patrols and ambulances quickly rushed to the scene of the accident. The Civil Defence teams doused the fire, which destroyed the vehicle and caused traffic congestion for vehicles coming from Dubai.
Police patrols redirected traffic to alternative roads to reduce congestion.
