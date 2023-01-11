UAE: Authorities announce 19 exclusive locations for licensed fodder selling in Abu Dhabi

This initiative aims to regulate the sale, marketing and trading of feed in the emirate, empower the private sector, and ensure agricultural sustainability

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 4:33 PM

New temporary sites for fodder sale vehicles have been allocated near legal livestock holdings and crop farms, and Fodder Sale Centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra regions, authorities have announced.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) on Wednesday announced that it has jointly cooperated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to allocate these sites.

This initiative aims to regulate the sale, marketing and trading of feed in the emirate, empower the private sector, end the random sale of feed, and eliminate the phenomenon of street vendors to ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, and to achieve biosecurity.

ADAFSA indicated that there are 19 exclusive locations for licensed feed vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 6 locations in the Abu Dhabi region, 8 Al Ain, and 5 in Al Dhafra in addition to a number of other upcoming locations in various regions of the Emirate.

ADAFSA pointed out that safe animal feed is key to protect animal health and the safety of food products of animal origin. Fodder facilities, including mobile fodder selling vehicles, are an important part of the food chain, as feed is exposed, during its handling, to a set of risks that may make it harmful to animal health and food safety, which makes these facilities responsible for protecting animal health and food safety. Moreover, feed trading in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is regulated in accordance with local and federal laws and regulations that ensure the safety and health of feeds, protection and freedom of pollution, to preserve animal health and ensure food suitability for human consumption.

ADAFSA also pointed out that the allocation of exclusive sites for the parking and presence of fodder sales vehicles is a continuation of the efforts and measures taken to regulate the trading of fodder in the emirate which it applies to all fodder facilities (fodder trading vehicles and fodder shops). This step serves the owners of licensed fodder facilities, due to its importance in preventing the random sale of fodder and eliminating the phenomenon of street vendors.

The authority also called on the owners of licensed fodder sale vehicles in Abu Dhabi to approach them to choose the location where they wish to sell their fodder. The presence of vehicles for the sale of fodder in locations other than the geographical area in which they operate, they added, will be prohibited.

It further emphasised that inspection campaigns will be intensified in various parts of the emirate to control the violators and apply administrative sanctions on them, stressing that a fine of Dh5,000 will be imposed on the violators.

