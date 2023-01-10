UAE: Want a $100,000 'salary'? Yas Island announces 'World's Best Job' contest

Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above

The UAE is a country where dreams come true. Every month, many new millionaires are added through different raffle draws. What's more, residents enjoy tax-free salaries, which is a rarity by global standards.

Well, making a living and working in the UAE just got even more attractive. On Monday, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island launched the ‘World’s Best Job’ competition, offering a $100,000 (Dh367,000) 'salary'.

Announced by American actor and comedian Kevin Hart, the family destination is looking to hire its next ambassador — and applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above.

Candidates are required to submit a video to enter the competition, in which they explain how they would ‘Hartify Yas Island’ if they were the ambassador. The question to answer is: "How will you make Yas Island Hart to Beat?".

The competition is open from January 9 to January 23 and five shortlisted entrants will be announced on Yas Island social media channels on January 26, 2023.

In the second round of the competition, the shortlisted entrants will have to participate in a live radio interview. The winner will finally be announced live on February 3, 2023.

All the perks

Yas Island Abu Dhabi promises the winner a $100,000 prize to start, in addition to a Business Class flight to Abu Dhabi. The winner will get to call the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island home for 60 days and have access to delightful spa and dining experiences at the coveted hotel.

To get around the Island, the newest ambassador will ride in style in a luxury car for the duration of their stay. Courtesy of Yas Marina Circuit, the winner will be able to satisfy their need for speed through karting sessions and the Formula Yas 3000 Driving Experience on the world-famous Formula 1 track. What's more, the winner will receive a 60-day club membership at Yas Links Golf Package complete with golfing sessions to help perfect their swing.

Looking for more? The winner will also get to scale to new heights with the ultimate indoor adventure hub, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, featuring two record-breaking experiences with indoor climbing and indoor skydiving. Last, but not least, the winner will be granted two Yas Theme Parks Gold Annual Passes, for unlimited access to Yas Island's award-winning theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Competition details

Videos submitted after the closing date will not be considered. They should be up to 60 seconds and the size should not exceed 100 megabytes. The applicant should also ensure that the video is uploaded in the correct format and size.

The content should not be inappropriate and submissions containing any form of violence, nudity, profanity, and/or illegal substances or activity will be immediately disqualified and may be reported to the relevant authorities.

The videos can be submitted on hireme.yasisland.com. To increase their chances, applicants are advised to share and upload their savvy submissions on social media.

The winner will undertake social media and PR obligations as the ‘Yas Island Ambassador’ and to participate in various fun activities in and around Yas Island to promote Yas Island as the leading leisure and tourism destination.

For more information, terms and conditions, and to apply, visit hireme.yasisland.com.

