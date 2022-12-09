UAE: Ambassador of Pakistan becomes country's permanent representative to Irena

Seven students of Kings' School, Al Barsha, take part in a unique exercise seeking to bridge a critical gap between education and industry
The Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The letter of credentials was received by Francesco La Camera, Director General of Irena.
During the ceremony, Tirmizi reiterated Pakistan’s full support to meet the objectives and initiatives of Irena while stating that mainstreaming renewable energy is a priority for the country.
He said that Pakistan's focus is on diversifying energy resources, which include hydropower, natural gas, coal and nuclear energy, besides the renewables such as solar, wind and biomass energy to meet the growing energy demands of the country.
Irena is a leading global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation that serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, supports countries in their energy transitions, and provides state of the art data and analyses on technology, innovation, policy, finance and investment.
Irena’s membership comprises 167 countries. Together, they decide on the Agency’s direction and programme activities, in line with the global energy discourse and priorities to accelerate the deployment of renewables-based energy transitions worldwide.
