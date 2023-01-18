UAE: 434 Indians win big at Mahzooz draw; winners plan to pay debts, buy land back home

Three lucky expats shared the raffle prize of Dh100,000 each

Participants from India won big at Mahzooz’s 111th Super Saturday draws held on January 14, 2023. As many as 434 Indians won second prize, third prize and the raffle draw.

The second prize of Dh1 million was distributed among 22 winners of various nationalities, and 984 participants received the third prize of Dh350 each. Three winners from India shared the raffle prize of Dh300,000.

“Indian participants make up the largest customer base for Mahzooz and last week’s draws were a reflection of this reality”, said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz.

“43% of last week’s winners were Indians who participated from within and outside the UAE”, he added.

The winning raffle IDs belonged to Mohamed, Sooryajith, and Santhosh.

Mohamed, a 33-year-old electrical engineer and father of two, is looking forward to repaying his debts and returning home to settle down with his family. He said that the email from Mahzooz was a surprise, even though he is a regular participant. His dream now is to win the Dh10 million Mahzooz top prize so that he can start his own business.

Sooryajith, a 29-year-old technician, intends to use his prize money to build a dream home in India. "I was shocked when my friend called me to tell me that I had won. I was driving with my colleagues when I received my friend's call, and I was shocked at first. I pulled over, checked my Mahzooz account, and saw that the money had been credited to it. I remember screaming out in joy," Sooryajith recalls.

Like his fellow compatriots, Santhosh, a 39-year-old expat who has been living in Oman for 13 years, is still reeling from his good fortune, and is determined to use the prize money to purchase a plot of land back home after paying off his liabilities. "I participate in Mahzooz every week because I believe that winning with Mahzooz is possibly the only way I can change my life, and this new found fortune is going to do just that for me and my family," he says.

