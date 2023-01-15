UAE: 3 Indian expats win Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, while 22 participants won Dh45,454 each

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 12:30 PM

Mahzooz’s 111th Super Saturday draws witnessed 1,009 participants take home Dh1,644,400 in total prize money.

While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 22 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1 million securing Dh45,454 each.

The third prize of Dh350 each went to 984 other winners. The weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among themselves. The three Indian expats, Mohamed, Sooryajith and Santhosh, won Dh100,000 each.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee.

