UAE: 4 rescued from sea after boat sinks off coast of Sharjah

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 3:54 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 3:58 PM

A UAE authority rescued a citizen and three Asian people whose boat sank 17 nautical miles from the coast of Sharjah near Hamriya Port.

The Coast Guard group was able to locate the boat, rescue all the people, and provide first aid to them. They are in stable health condition.

The operation demonstrated the firm commitment of National Guard units to enhancing security of the nation and safety of all citizens and residents in the UAE.

ALSO READ: