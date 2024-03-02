UAE: Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in desert, authority shares video

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 1:32 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 2:03 PM

UAE authorities conducted a medical evacuation of man who was injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday evening

The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Sharjah Police, airlifted the man from the desert in the Al Madam region.

The man, who sustained various injuries was taken to Fujairah Hospital for treatment.

On February 22, a 24-year-old injured man was airlifted from a cargo ship by authorities. The Asian man had been severely injured while aboard a cargo ship which was in UAE's territorial waters.

The authority used the 'search and rescue' helicopter to evacuate the injured person. The man was then taken to Al Qasimi Hospital for further treatment

