UAE: 28 public schools to be outsourced to private operators

About 28 public schools in the UAE will be outsourced to “experienced professionals” in the private sector for three years, the Vice-President has announced.
“The aim is to pass on experiences and diversify options for parents,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
This came after the UAE Cabinet approved the operational model of Al Ajyal Schools.
Announced last year, the model combines the UAE national curriculum with the international one. Arabic language, Islamic education, moral education and social studies are under the direct supervision of the Emirates Schools Establishment, while the international curriculum will be responsible for subjects such as mathematics, science and others.
It was also announced then that the government would support students enrolled in Ajyal Schools by bearing their fees and “all operating expenses”.
Ten schools had adopted the model last year. Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, took to Twitter to announce that eight new schools will implement the model in the next academic year, taking the total to 18. Ten new schools will be added in the academic year 2024-25.
