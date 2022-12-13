UAE: 100 days left until Ramadan

Official date for the holy month is confirmed closer to the date by the moon-sighting committee

As per astronomical calculations, only 100 days remain for the start of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Sharjah Planetarium at the Department of Culture and Information took to Twitter to mark the countdown to March 23 next year.

Earlier this year, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, had noted that the first day of Ramadan is likely to be Thursday, March 23, 2023. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for approximately 30 days.

It is a holy period during which the faithful abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. This period is from the first prayer of the day, Fajr, to the dusk prayer of Maghrib. Fasting duration varies depending on sunrise and sunset.

The official date for the holy month is confirmed closer to the date by the moon-sighting committee.

Similarly, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to be Friday, April 21, 2023. Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. As per the Hijri calendar, the dates are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. According to astronomical calculations, this would be from Thursday, April 20, till Sunday, April 23. Actual dates are subject to moon-sighting.

