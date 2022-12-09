UAE announces personal status federal decree-law for non-Muslims in country

Look: From corporate executive to beekeeper, Dubai expat now helps other residents create their own garden hive
Olivier Cantagrel and his business partner Hussein produce and sell honey which is made via natural apiculture
The UAE announced a Federal Decree-Law on Personal Status for all non-Muslim foreigners in the country — which will be applied from February 1, 2023.
Provisions of the decree-law regulate marriage conditions and the procedures of contracting and documenting the marriage before the courts.
It also specifies the procedures of divorce that can be initiated jointly or unilaterally.
It organises the procedures for settling the financial claims after divorce, and the arrangement of joint custody for the children. Moreover, the decree-law organises the procedures for inheritance and testaments (wills) and proofs of paternity.
The Federal Personal Status Law comes in line with the UAE’s continuous efforts to develop its legislative ecosystem and supports the country’s ambitions for the next 50 years. It seeks to strengthen the country’s position as a destination for tolerance and family stability.
The provisions of the Decree-Law apply to non-Muslim foreigners residing in the country, unless an expat wishes to apply the law of his/her home country.
Non-Muslim foreigners may also agree to implement other legislation on family or personal status in force in the UAE instead of the provisions of this decree-law.
ALSO READ:
Olivier Cantagrel and his business partner Hussein produce and sell honey which is made via natural apiculture
Abu Dhabi on December 8 received the American citizen by private plane from Moscow after the Russian authorities released her in exchange for Victor Bout from Washington
The public got a first glimpse of the train when it rolled in with passengers during the epic show for UAE National Day
Sheikh Hamdan explains the details of total expenditure for the next few years
Woman suffered an unusual and fatal aneurysm in her abdomen and her entire aorta was replaced
The film can be watched on Saturday, December 10 as part of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival - part of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ initiative
Illegal vehicle modifications, heavy tinting, and passengers sitting on windows and standing through sunroofs are among the top offences
Companies that fail to achieve targets to face fines from January 2023