UAE announces personal status federal decree-law for non-Muslims in country

It regulates various procedures including those for marriage, divorce, and inheritance

Reuters file photo

By Wam Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 4:17 PM

The UAE announced a Federal Decree-Law on Personal Status for all non-Muslim foreigners in the country — which will be applied from February 1, 2023.

Provisions of the decree-law regulate marriage conditions and the procedures of contracting and documenting the marriage before the courts.

It also specifies the procedures of divorce that can be initiated jointly or unilaterally.

It organises the procedures for settling the financial claims after divorce, and the arrangement of joint custody for the children. Moreover, the decree-law organises the procedures for inheritance and testaments (wills) and proofs of paternity.

The Federal Personal Status Law comes in line with the UAE’s continuous efforts to develop its legislative ecosystem and supports the country’s ambitions for the next 50 years. It seeks to strengthen the country’s position as a destination for tolerance and family stability.

The provisions of the Decree-Law apply to non-Muslim foreigners residing in the country, unless an expat wishes to apply the law of his/her home country.

Non-Muslim foreigners may also agree to implement other legislation on family or personal status in force in the UAE instead of the provisions of this decree-law.

ALSO READ: