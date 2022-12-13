UAE: Healthcare group offers 1,000 free, discounted surgeries in 7 countries

250 surgeries will be offered free of cost and the rest will be offered at 50% discount

Aster DM Healthcare has announced 1,000 surgeries for underprivileged patients through its 26 Aster hospitals in 7 countries alongside multiple environmental initiatives. Out of these, 25 per cent or 250 surgeries will be offered free of cost and the rest will be offered at 50 per cent+ discount.

Aster DM Healthcare unveiled its year-long ‘Kindness is a Habit’ campaign under its CSR arm — Aster Volunteers — on the occasion of its 36th Foundation Day. Under this initiative, the group will encourage people across the world to adopt kindness and compassion as an everyday habit and encourage their friends, families and society to do the same.

As another Act of Kindness towards the environment, Aster DM Healthcare planted 500 Ghaf and Cedar trees in the desert of UAE, alongside planting of saplings at Naseera Botanical Garden at Dr Moopen’s Medical College in Wayanad, India. Solar panels have also been set up covering the entire car park at Medcare Multispecialty Hospital in Dubai. Energy generated through the panels would directly be used to power the hospital.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder-chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “Since we started our journey in Dubai as a healthcare provider in 1987, giving back to the people in need has been ingrained in our DNA. As we expanded into a major corporate organisation, through Aster Volunteers we exponentially increased our compassionate activities. With this thought, we are launching the "Kindness is a Habit" drive.

"The year-long campaign will provide free and subsidised treatment to over 1,000 needy patients. We are also planting thousands of trees during the campaign. We are also offering our 28,000+ Aster employees in seven countries with a free health checkup. During the campaign, we will encourage others to join the cause and share their acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #Kindnessisahabit to create a movement."

The campaign would also encourage other corporates, youth, students, NGOs and people in general to join the cause. It can be through simple acts like helping a blind person cross the road or taking an old patient in need to the hospital, individuals or families or groups of people or communities can come together to adopt Kindness as a Habit. Those who would like to encourage others to join the cause can share their Acts of Kindness on social media and use the hashtag #Kindnessisahabit to create a movement. They can also tag @astervolunteers and @asterdmhealthcare.

