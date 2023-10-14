UAE traffic alert: Major road to be partially closed for 4 weeks

Maintenance work will be carried out on the road during this period, the authority says

by Web Desk Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Saturday announced a partial closure of Mleiha Road.

In a post on X, SRTA said part of the highway wouldn't be accesible to road users starting October 15 until November 11.

Maintenance work will be carried out on the road to raise its efficiency, the authority said in the post.

Drivers are advised to follow traffic signs and seek alternative routes, if necessary.

