UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE traffic alert: Major road to be partially closed for 4 weeks

Maintenance work will be carried out on the road during this period, the authority says

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
Photo used for illustrative purposes only
Photo used for illustrative purposes only
by

Web Desk

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Saturday announced a partial closure of Mleiha Road.

In a post on X, SRTA said part of the highway wouldn't be accesible to road users starting October 15 until November 11.

Maintenance work will be carried out on the road to raise its efficiency, the authority said in the post.

Drivers are advised to follow traffic signs and seek alternative routes, if necessary.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE