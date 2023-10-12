UAE: Police arrest driver behind hit-and-run accident that injured elderly

Several esteemed guests — including a Nobel Prize winner, Bollywood actress and American astronaut — will headline event
A 35-year-old driver was arrested in Ras Al Khaimah over a hit-and-run accident that injured a 67-year-old Asian early this morning.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police said that when they received a report about the accident at 5.42am, a special task force was immediately formed.
Authorities from the search and traffic control department rushed to the site in the emirate's Annaba area. Through the emirate's smart cameras, the police were able to track down the vehicle within minutes, said Col Dr Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, director of Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police.
The driver was turned over to the authorities for legal action while the victim — who suffered serious injuries — was taken to a hospital.
Col Al Bahar urged road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations at all times and help ensure the safety of lives and property.
ALSO READ:
Several esteemed guests — including a Nobel Prize winner, Bollywood actress and American astronaut — will headline event
High-quality products that adhere to all safety standards are sold at affordable rates at these markets
Two other lucky winners drive away luxury vehicles
The naval military demonstration will take place on November 5 at Yas Island — and is not to be missed
They plan to use their winnings to help those in need, save for the future, and spend on their families
Flayva, an upcoming street food hall, will comprise of twenty three F&B units
Crossing in undesignated places can lead to serious accidents, resulting in injuries or even death
The model was made available in the Emirates on September 22, and generated massive excitement upon its release