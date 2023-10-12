UAE: Police arrest driver behind hit-and-run accident that injured elderly

The authorities were able to track down the vehicle within minutes

by Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 3:11 PM

A 35-year-old driver was arrested in Ras Al Khaimah over a hit-and-run accident that injured a 67-year-old Asian early this morning.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police said that when they received a report about the accident at 5.42am, a special task force was immediately formed.

Authorities from the search and traffic control department rushed to the site in the emirate's Annaba area. Through the emirate's smart cameras, the police were able to track down the vehicle within minutes, said Col Dr Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, director of Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The driver was turned over to the authorities for legal action while the victim — who suffered serious injuries — was taken to a hospital.

Col Al Bahar urged road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations at all times and help ensure the safety of lives and property.

