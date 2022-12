UAE rains: Road to major tourist attraction closed, motorists advised to exercise caution

Roads and valleys have been flooded after rains lash the country

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 11:46 AM

Ras Al Khaimah Police has said that the road leading to Jebel Jais has been closed due to rain.

In an Instagram post, the authority has said that runoff has entered the valley. Aside from that, weather fluctuations have also caused the road closure.

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully during the rain. The police have also asked motorists to avoid valleys for their safety.

