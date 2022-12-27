Watch: UAE residents wake up to flooded roads, downpour as rains lash country for second day in row

The unstable conditions continue from yesterday, leading to an overcast morning and puddles on the streets

Photos by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 8:20 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 8:28 AM

Umbrellas are out as rain continues to pour all over the country on Tuesday morning.

Videos show cars navigating through flooded roads as morning commuters splash their way to work.

Little rivulets have started forming on Sharjah roads, as residents experience an overcast start to their day.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) this morning issued yellow and orange alerts for rain.

It has advised residents to take precautions in case of rain and asked people to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater. Authorities urged motorists to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas.

The country will be affected by unstable weather, accompanied by rainy convective clouds of various intensities, thunder and lightning and rain to continue till Wednesday. The centre also said the residents would experience a fall in temperature.

In some clips, cars can be seen slowing down to navigate the waterlogged streets.

Online food delivery companies alert UAE residents to expect delays as rains sweep across the country.

Several residents in the UAE reported delays in their food deliveries as unstable weather conditions created traffic snarls leading to late arrivals in orders.

