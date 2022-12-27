UAE weather: Unstable weather continues, clouds to form across country

With the city being a central destination, Indian celebrities are not too far behind in terms of investing or wanting to build a life here
Unstable weather conditions will continue, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, the authority adds. Convective clouds will form associated with rainfall of different intensity over scattered areas.
The authority has issued an alert warning of rainfall: Continuity of Convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over some coastal and internal areas. Fresh winds to blow causing blowing dust with the speed of 40 km/h from 11.30pm on Monday until 11.30am on Tuesday.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 29ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
