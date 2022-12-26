Rain lashes UAE: Police issue 6 top tips as motorists urged to drive safe

Residents have been advised to take precautions in case of heavy rain and asked to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater

Photo: Rahul Gajjar

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 9:56 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 9:57 PM

Rains drenched several parts of the UAE, and residents enjoyed heavy to moderate showers on Monday as windy conditions prevailed throughout the day. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rain across the country, and in some instances, the showers were accompanied by thunder and lightning.

According to NCM, the country will be affected by unstable weather conditions and rain to continue till Wednesday, while residents will enjoy a fall in temperature. The weather department has warned that “the country is being affected by an extension of a low-pressure surface system from the southwest, accompanied by an extension of westerly upper air low pressure and a jet stream.”

Residents have been advised to take precautions in case of heavy rain and asked to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater.

Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Electronic boards across the Emirates alerted drivers to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas. In a social media post, Abu Dhabi police have called on motorists to drive safely during rain. The force have also issued six tips for drivers to maintain safety during inclement weather.

Use low lights

Motorists asked to not only maintain safe distance but also to double the safety distance

Reduce speed as the roads become slippery during rain

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads

Motorists must ensure that the vehicle is properly ventilated for air circulation

Authorities urged drivers to keep away from distractions, like using mobile phones, taking rain videos or pictures while driving or eating

ALSO READ: