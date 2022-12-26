Rain lashes UAE: Police issue 6 top tips as motorists urged to drive safe

Several artists are now using computer technology to reimagine everyday life, including the landscape of Dubai and its iconic landmarks
Rains drenched several parts of the UAE, and residents enjoyed heavy to moderate showers on Monday as windy conditions prevailed throughout the day. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rain across the country, and in some instances, the showers were accompanied by thunder and lightning.
According to NCM, the country will be affected by unstable weather conditions and rain to continue till Wednesday, while residents will enjoy a fall in temperature. The weather department has warned that “the country is being affected by an extension of a low-pressure surface system from the southwest, accompanied by an extension of westerly upper air low pressure and a jet stream.”
Residents have been advised to take precautions in case of heavy rain and asked to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater.
Electronic boards across the Emirates alerted drivers to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas. In a social media post, Abu Dhabi police have called on motorists to drive safely during rain. The force have also issued six tips for drivers to maintain safety during inclement weather.
ALSO READ:
Several artists are now using computer technology to reimagine everyday life, including the landscape of Dubai and its iconic landmarks
Police patrols and the national ambulance were immediately rushed to the site of the accident, following which the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital
The app has crossed one million users, the Crown Prince says
While grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, draws saw 22 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing second prize of Dh1 million
Here are some presents to pick up for your loved ones without burning a hole in your pocket
Many companies in Dubai get involved in the festive mood by celebrating Christmas within their office premises
The traditional midnight service in Dubai started with a 45-minute carol singing session
After the complicated procedure, the twins are now breathing without ventilation, and their vitals are stable