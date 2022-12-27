Dubai: Authorities announce partial closure of cycling track

The RTA has requested cyclists to use alternate lanes during the closure

Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 11:41 AM

Authorities have announced the partial closure of the Al Qudra cycling track on Tuesday, December 27 and Wednesday, December 28, from 7am to 6pm.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority took to social media to alert cyclists that the closure will take place in the area behind the intersection of Seih Al Salam Street with Al Qudra Street, in conjunction with the Al Salam Cycling Tournament.

The authority has requested cyclists to use alternate lanes during the closure.

