UAE: Free parking announced in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

This step is expected to create around 12,000 jobs annually for UAE nationals in 2024 and 2025
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings and operation of its customer happiness centres, parking, toll gates, and public buses during the UAE 52nd Union Day Holiday.
MAWAQiF parking fees will be free of charge as of Saturday, 2 December, 2023, until 7.59am on Tuesday, 5 December. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.
The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviour that would hinder traffic flow. The ITC also urges drivers to park properly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm until 8pm.
The ITC has also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Saturday, December 2. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Tuesday, 5 December during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).
As for public bus services and schedules in the emirate of Abu Dhabi over the holiday, the ITC stated that the bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, while conducting additional regional and intercity trips. The service will also operate additional trips during the Union Day holiday to transport passengers to and from the Sheikh Zayed Festival.
The ITC's Customer's Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday starting from Saturday, 2 December and will resume working on Tuesday, 5 December. However, customers may continue to apply for ITC's services online using the ITC's website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi, Darb websites and apps, as well as through "TAMM" platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi.
Customers will also be able to contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.
ALSO READ:
This step is expected to create around 12,000 jobs annually for UAE nationals in 2024 and 2025
The show is designed to minimise its environmental footprint to align with the commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' as well as the objectives of COP28
DSF campaign has been announced allowing residents and visitors to enter the draw upon purchase of jewellery at a variety of outlets
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Move aligns with Sheikh Saud's commitment to providing those released with an opportunity to begin anew
The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour
The initiative is conducted in cooperation with 18 banks and financial institutions in the country
The programme will host both beginners and experienced meditators