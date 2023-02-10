UAE: 11km superhighway opens connecting key road, two islands

It can accommodate 6,000 journeys per hour in each direction

A new 11km superhighway connecting Al Reem Island, Umm Yifeenah Island and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street has been opened in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated Umm Yifeenah Bridge in Abu Dhabi.

It is expected to create a rapid trans-city connection between the two islands and Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (popularly known as Salam Street) – one of the main roads in the city.

The project, which is set to reduce traffic, also includes walking and cycling paths, and bike rental facilities, providing sustainable transportation and opportunities for the community to live active and healthy lives.

The six-lane highway, which has been built by Aldar in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, can accommodate 6,000 journeys per hour in each direction.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Chairman of Aldar; Saif Seed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council; and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar.

“We are proud to complete this landmark project, which reflects the leadership’s vision to provide world-class infrastructure, enhance community welfare, and offer a business-friendly environment that ensures the best possible quality of life for the emirate's citizens, residents and visitors,” Al Shorafa said.

The bridge is the first phase of the Mid-Island Parkway project that is currently under design. It will link Al Reem Island and Saadiyat Island, Al Raha Beach and Khalifa City. The larger network is planned for completion by 2028 and is being designed to include cycle tracks, walking trails and incorporate sustainable landscapes that will provide vistas of the natural environment of the area and Abu Dhabi’s skyline.

A number of sustainability measures have been implemented to preserve the natural environment in the area surrounding the project, including the use of precast concrete elements and arch-shaped causeways to ensure water flow and minimise adverse impact on mangrove wetlands. The arched causeway maintains navigation channels for boats and allows fish and other marine animals to pass freely. Mangrove trees were also planted on nearby Jubail Island. The company sourced 85 per cent of materials locally, as part of its commitment to adding value to the local economy.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar, noted Um Yifeenah Bridge is another flagship project in the company’s urban development portfolio.

“It embodies our leadership’s aspirations to provide world-class infrastructure projects and services in Abu Dhabi. We are proud of the role the company has played in delivering this vital project, by capitalising on vast expertise in constructing vital and sustainable projects. As a strategic Abu Dhabi Government partner, Aldar remains committed to supporting urban planning efforts and will continue to work with its partners in the public sector to advance sustainable development and quality of life in the emirate,” Al Dhiyebi added.