Rains in Dubai: Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road diverted due to water buildup

Road diversions have been implemented in Dubai due to water accumulation following heavy rainfall that pounded the city on the evening of February 12 and most of the night.
Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Jebel Ali area has been redirected, and the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) have asked motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.
The following routes have been recommended by the RTA:
Last night, residents driving back from Dubai to Abu Dhabi encountered major flooding on Sheikh Zayed Road. Requesting privacy (for the nature of work), a motorist said that vehicles were moving at snail's pace to avoid any untoward incidents. Below pictures show the scale of water accumulation on the key highway towards Abu Dhabi.
Dubai Police and emergency teams were stationed on key locations to assist motorists.
Crisis teams across the emirate are addressing the impact of rainfall and ensuring smooth traffic flow restoration. Dubai authorities are trying to provide seamless and convenient mobility throughout the city.
Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defence teams have also dedicated all their capabilities to responding to the adverse weather conditions in the capital and assessing issues caused by heavy rain, ensuring public safety.
Private sector companies in the UAE have been asked to continue flexible work on February 13 as rains continue to hit the country. In Dubai, government employees will work remotely for another day on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
The forecast for Tuesday indicates cloudy conditions with a likelihood of rainfall in certain northern and eastern regions during the daytime. It will be humid at night and into Wednesday morning, possibly leading to the formation of fog or mist across some inland and coastal areas, particularly in the west.
Winds are expected to be generally light to moderate, occasionally strengthening as clouds gather. Maritime conditions are forecasted to be rough in the morning, gradually improving to moderate to slight levels in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
