UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Rains in Dubai: Remote work to continue for government employees on Feb 13

This applies to all employees except those whose work require them to be present at the workplace

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal
KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 7:46 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 7:59 PM

As heavy rains continue in Dubai, government employees will work remotely for another day on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

This comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The advisory applies to all government employees in Dubai, except those whose work requires them to be present in the workplace.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UAE's educational authority has also declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13.

Emirates Education Foundation announced the change taking into account the turbulent weather conditions in the country.

The decision aims to preserve the safety of students and faculty.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE