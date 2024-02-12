Heavy rains in UAE: Public schools to continue with distance learning on Feb 13

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 5:56 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 7:32 PM

UAE's educational authority has declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13.

Emirates Education Foundation announced the change taking into account the turbulent weather conditions in the country.

The decision aims to preserve the safety of students and faculty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A similar advisory was made for all private and public schools in the country before a day of hail and thunderstorms on Monday.

The advisories included higher education institutions in the country as well.

Public and private sector companies too opted to have their employees work from home on February 12. Those who had to or chose to go into work anyway struggled with massive delays and waterlogged roads.

The inclement weather has also caused damage to cars, schools, and homes, particularly in Al Ain, where the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a red alert for unstable conditions.

ALSO READ: