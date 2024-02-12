Rains in Dubai: RTA cancels all road tests due to bad weather

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 2:35 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 2:48 PM

All scheduled road tests on Monday to acquire a Dubai driving licence were cancelled due to the inclement weather, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Several roads were flooded and made impassable due to waterlogging following continuous rains since Sunday. Motorists had to wade their way through water-clogged roads in the morning to reach their offices.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) said, "Due to weather conditions and to ensure students' and trainers' safety, driving tests scheduled for today have been rescheduled."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai resident Fasna Mohammed was supposed to complete her final road test on Monday when she was notified of the changes. "It was my final RTA road test today, but I got a notification that it was postponed to a different date due to the weather," Fasna said. "I think it was a wise decision, and I am glad I didn't have to drive around in the rain."

The RTA in a tweet also said: “Emergency teams are addressing the impact of rainfall in Dubai. These ongoing efforts aim to ensure smooth traffic flow restoration.”

The transport authority reminded motorists to be more alert while driving during rainy weather. Here are the safety tips:

Make sure to increase the safety distance between you and the vehicle ahead

Follow traffic signs

Drive cautiously and carefully

Check the validity of the brakes and tires

ALSO READ: