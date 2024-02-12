Rains in Dubai: RTA cancels all road tests due to bad weather

The chief of IMF said the Emirates was equipped to deal with the 'tsunami' that will hit the labour market
All scheduled road tests on Monday to acquire a Dubai driving licence were cancelled due to the inclement weather, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed to Khaleej Times.
Several roads were flooded and made impassable due to waterlogging following continuous rains since Sunday. Motorists had to wade their way through water-clogged roads in the morning to reach their offices.
In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) said, "Due to weather conditions and to ensure students' and trainers' safety, driving tests scheduled for today have been rescheduled."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai resident Fasna Mohammed was supposed to complete her final road test on Monday when she was notified of the changes. "It was my final RTA road test today, but I got a notification that it was postponed to a different date due to the weather," Fasna said. "I think it was a wise decision, and I am glad I didn't have to drive around in the rain."
The RTA in a tweet also said: “Emergency teams are addressing the impact of rainfall in Dubai. These ongoing efforts aim to ensure smooth traffic flow restoration.”
The transport authority reminded motorists to be more alert while driving during rainy weather. Here are the safety tips:
ALSO READ:
The chief of IMF said the Emirates was equipped to deal with the 'tsunami' that will hit the labour market
The parks will be opened to the public once the turbulent weather conditions subside
Additionally, all competitions and sports activities organised by the Sharjah Sports Council have been cancelled on Monday
The tent will stand in the ghost village until March, welcoming people to visit and mourn for departed souls lost in the war
The impact forced the boat to drift two nautical miles before the cargo ship stopped, causing the fishing vessel to break apart
The festival will be marked with different themes until February 21, including harmony, civilisation, peace, gratitude, values, and inspiration
The popular Indian leader has a packed schedule of meetings and events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
One Bahraini officer also died, the defence ministry confirmed in a statement