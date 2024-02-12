Unstable UAE weather: Dubai, Sharjah roads see smooth traffic flow despite heavy rainfall

KT photo: Shihab

Traffic flowed smoothly on most roads in Dubai and Sharjah despite heavy rainfall affecting the country in the early hours of Monday, owing to pre-emptive measures implemented by federal and local governments in the UAE.

Traffic was scant on the roads on the first day of the week as many residents have been allowed to work from home. The Ittihad Road and Mohamed bin Zayed Road saw cars moving steadily and slowly amidst heavy rains. The electric signboards on the roads were also guiding motorists.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai suggested motorists using Dubai International Airport Road use alternative routes if they’re not heading to the airport. It also advised motorists to watch out for water ponds.

“It was smooth sailing in the morning due to an announcement made by the authorities over the weekend about working from home. The police, schools and private offices encouraged offices to work from, and this made life much easier for private sector workers,” said Umm Ahmed, a Sharjah resident who travels to her office on Sheikh Zayed Roads daily.

Almost all the schools in Dubai and Sharjah have also opted for online classes for a day due to inclement weather on Monday.

The Dubai Police also sent out an alert to residents’ mobile phones on Monday morning, advising them to stay away from beaches, valleys and low places.

“The city of Dubai is exposed to fluctuations in weather conditions. Please stay away from beaches, avoid valleys, torrent flows and low places, take caution while driving vehicles, and adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities,” said the statement.

