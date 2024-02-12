Thunderstorms in UAE: Did you receive this emergency alert?

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 9:11 AM

Amidst heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions in the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police and the Ministry of interiors (MOI) have sent out safety alerts to residents. The blaring alarm on mobile phones warn residents of weather fluctuations across the Emirates.

This weather phenomenon has prompted authorities to issue safety alerts in English and Arabic, urging residents to exercise caution and adhere to precautionary measures.

One alert from the MOI read: "Urgent warning! A wave of heavy rain hits some areas of the country. Avoid valleys, water pooling and torrential runoff, take caution while driving, reduce speed and stick to competent authorities' instructions. Stay safe (Ministry of Interior)."

In response to the adverse weather conditions, Abu Dhabi Police have issued a cautionary advisory urging individuals to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Rumbling thunderstorms and lightning streaked across Abu Dhabi and Dubai skies in the early hours of Monday. A significant decrease in temperatures is expected across the country.

Authorities reminded motorists to drive safely and warned of stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives. Residents must refrain from venturing out, particularly in beach and wadi areas, during rains and adverse weather condition.

The uncharacteristic weather patterns have underscored the importance of preparedness and vigilance in the region, prompting heightened awareness and response efforts across affected areas.

