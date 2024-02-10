Unstable weather in Dubai: Private schools urged to consider distance learning on Feb 12

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 9:11 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 9:15 PM

Private schools, nurseries, and universities have been advised by the KHDA to offer distance learning options to students on Monday, February 12.

Amid unstable weather conditions, the authority has advised institutions to consider flexible learning options, keeping in mind the needs of parents, staff and students.

