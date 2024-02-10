UAE winter rains: Advisory issued ahead of fluctuating weather conditions

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 2:38 PM

In light of the changing weather conditions in the country the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has held a series of meetings. Earlier this week, an alert was also issued for rainfall of varying intensity, lightning, thunder, and possibly hail in some areas from Sunday to Tuesday.

The authority has reaffirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented and has said that the nation is prepared to deal with the upcoming dip in temperatures. The NCEMA also issued an advisory.

The advisory informed residents to adhere to safety protocol, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall. It also asked motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid water channels, flood-prone paths and water terrains.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The NCEMA has asked residents to avoid spreading rumours and to rely on official sources for accurate information and guidance.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah Police have reminded motorists to drive safely during adverse weather conditions.

They also asked drivers to use low-beam headlights to enhance visibility as well ensure the wind shield wipers were good and in working order. The police also urged motorists to inspect their vehicle's brakes after traversing through puddles. They also asked residents to stay away from valleys during rain.

ALSO READ: