Eid Al Adha holidays in UAE: Why you may need to switch tyres before long road trips

In the Emirates especially, tyre safety is of utmost importance due to the high temperatures, since they have significant impact on road conditions

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 11:49 AM

It’s the start of the Eid Al Adha weekend, and many residents are heading off for long road trips to enjoy the mountains, the sea or visit tourist spots at neighbouring countries. But before hitting the road, make sure that your car is in good condition and your tyres in particular are in top shape.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, noted, “Tyre safety is of paramount importance in the UAE, especially during summer, when scorching temperatures can have a significant impact on road conditions.”

It is crucial to ensure tyres are properly inflated (follow car manual for recommended or optimum tyre pressure) and have sufficient tread depth.

Additionally, Edelmann recommended to consider using nitrogen in tyres for added benefits.

He explained: “Nitrogen is less prone to pressure fluctuations due to temperature changes, resulting in more consistent tyre pressure and improved handling. It also helps minimise tyre degradation caused by oxygen exposure. Nitrogen can contribute to enhanced road safety and performance in the UAE's hot climate.”

Here are the advantages of nitrogen-filled tyres, according to RoadSafetyUAE:

> Stable tyre pressure and less leakage – Tyres filled with nitrogen remain steady in the long run because the element hardly goes through the rubber. There is also less pressure fluctuation

> Fuel economy – Proper tyre pressure results in better fuel economy because it reduces rolling resistance. Nitrogen stays in tyres longer, preventing more work to keep them rolling.

> More consistent handling – Similar to fuel economy, nitrogen ensures more consistent handling. This is made through the stabilised tyre pressure which optimises the handling.

> Reduced wear and tear – Nitrogen can also reduce the wear and tear on the wheels and perhaps, other components, too. Air contains water vapour and nitrogen doesn’t. This water vapor is what increases the pressure in your tyre as it heats up. With nitrogen, there is no water vapor and no rusting inside the wheel (and its valve stem) or corrosion on the sensitive sensors used by cars that have tyre pressure monitoring systems.

> Durability – Nitrogen-filled tyres are more durable. The math is simple – they don’t have any corrosive properties such as air-filled tyres. Nitrogen is dry and does not form rust which often degrades the tyres and metal wheels.

> Eco-friendly – Believe it or not, more than 300 million tyres are thrown every year – and most of them are air-inflated. Nitrogen in tyres can reduce this number by 30% and has a lower carbon footprint by reducing fuel combustion.

However, there is one disadvantage: Nitrogen tyre inflation is more expensive than conventional air inflation. But it’s nothing compared to the advantages above when you you’re your tyres with nitrogen.

