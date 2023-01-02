Dubai: RTA announces launch of 7-day vehicle testing service trial

For two months, the service will be available throughout the week at Al Mutakamela Vehicles Testing And Registration Centre, and Tasjeel’s Used Car Market Centre

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 5:14 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 5:24 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will trial its vehicle testing service throughout the week. For two months from January 8, the service will be available on all seven days of the week at Al Mutakamela Vehicles Testing And Registration Centre, and Tasjeel’s Used Car Market Centre.

“We launched this initiative on a trial basis for a period of two months. We will monitor and measure its demand and impact to expand its provision on a larger scale and more centres,” said Jamal Al Sadah, director of Vehicles Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency, RTA.

The centres will be open on Sundays (weekend) from 2pm to 10pm. The service provided will be limited to the technical inspection of vehicles.

Earlier, the RTA introduced uniform working hours across its 28 vehicle testing centres. The new working hours at RTA’s service centres are from 7am to 10.30pm. Tasjeel Hatta Centre will operate from 8am to 4pm, and Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre, from 7am to 5pm.

Friday working hours will be split into two shifts; morning and evening. In each of the 28 service provider centres, the morning shift will run from 7am to 12 noon; and the evening shift from 3pm to 10.30pm.

On Friday, Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre will open in the morning shift only from 7am to 12 noon, whereas the working hours at the Hatta centre will be limited to the evening shift, from 3pm to 9pm.

