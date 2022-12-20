Dubai: RTA announces 2 new bus routes, improvements to 25 others

With even more beautiful lights and delightful art installations, the Dubai Lights festival to go live today and will run until January 29
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of two new public bus routes in Dubai starting December 26. The move aims to expand the internal bus network coverage and enhance the integration of mass transit means in the emirate. On the same date, RTA will also improve 25 other bus routes.
The path of the new two bus routes will be as follows:
This will be a circular bus route aimed to support mass transport services to Dubai's countryside and its rural areas. The route starts from Lehbab First Park, and passes by Margham, Al-Lisaili and Saih Al Salam.
This will be a metro link bus service which commutes from Nadd Al Hamar and passes by the Dubai Festival City and Umm Ramool to reach the Emirates Metro Station.
RTA will also improve the timetable of 25 other routes, which are:
6, 7, 9, 20, 24, 29, 44, 81, 93, C04, E100, E101, F04, F08, F14, F26, F17, F19A, F19B, F22, F24, F23, F23A, X22, and X28.
