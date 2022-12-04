Dubai: RTA announces new rest spots for truck drivers

Trucks in Dubai make more than 300,000 trips, transporting approximately 1.5 million tons of goods per day

Three new all-inclusive rest stations will be developed for trucks in Dubai with a capacity to accommodate about 500 heavy vehicles.

The new stations will provide an array of services including residential quarters for drivers, maintenance workshops, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, driver training centres, clinics, pharmacies, exchange shops, laundry and other support services.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded one contract to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and two contracts to Almutakamela Vehicle Testing and Registration for the construction of integrated Truck Rest Stops spanned over 226,000 square metres.

RTA conducted field surveys and carried out a comprehensive study of truck movement in Dubai. It developed a predictive model of truck movement and assessed the need for dry ports and cargo collection and distribution centres.

The studies conducted also assessed the policies, times and routes of the current trucks movement ban, and the need for designated truck roads in addition to organisational and structural aspects related to the management of trucks and goods movement in the Emirate.

Locations

One of the Trucks Rest Stop undertaken by Almutakamela is Al Maktoum International Airport on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, spanning spans 100,000 square metres and has a capacity of 200 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The second station to be built by Almutakamela is located near the entrance to the Dubai Industrial City (DIC) and covers 51,000 square metres with a capacity of approximately 120 heavy vehicles.

Adnoc will build the station near Emirates Road, next to the Al Tayy Racetrack, over 76,000 square metres and a capacity of 150 vehicles.

“The agreement to build and operate these three rest-stops will enhance the safety and well-being of drivers by providing amenities and services they need in daily life. These Trucks Rest Stops contribute to solving issues of parking trucks on main roads and residential areas and meet the rising demand for trucks parking spaces,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of RTA.

“The stations will also contribute to raising the traffic safety level, reducing traffic incidents caused by trucks, and streamlining the traffic movement during the truck ban times,” said Al Tayer added.

RTA chief added that the selection of the sites is based on a set of technical criteria and studies to maximise the benefits of these facilities and serve the land transport business.