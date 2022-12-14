Dubai: RTA announces new licence requirement for delivery riders

Step aims to improve performance of motorbike riders and the services offered to a wide range of consumers

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a programme to certify delivery riders in the emirate.

The step aims to improve the performance of delivery motorbike riders and the services offered to a wide range of consumers in Dubai. Such certification will also enhance the daily delivery operations in the emirate.

RTA stated that delivery companies must ensure all motorcyclists associated with them fulfil the requirements of obtaining a driver’s qualification certificate available through their electronic platforms and applications.

Earlier this year, authorities in Dubai launched “large-scale joint campaigns” to educate motorbike riders about the risks of speeding and ignoring traffic rules.

The campaign was meant to oversee “enhanced” traffic law enforcement measures on delivery drivers in order to curb malpractices. The authorities had stated that licensing such drivers would also be more stringent.

RTA and the Dubai Police launched the campaign to step up the traffic safety levels of riders. The measures taken by the authorities included the introduction of specifications of protective gear for motorbike riders, which include elbow protectors, helmets and safety shoes.

Measures also called for preparing the training material for motorbike riders in cooperation with training institutes.

Data released by the Dubai Police earlier this year shows that 22 people were killed and 253 injured in road accidents involving motorcycles last year. In the first two months of the year, the police’s traffic department recorded 46 accidents that caused three deaths and 47 injuries.

