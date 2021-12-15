Video: New campaign highlights 7 ways to explore UAE in winter

Sheikh Mohammed shares stunning video as World's Coolest Winter drive is launched

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 2:54 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 5:24 PM

There is no better way to experience the UAE than in winter. And the country’s Vice-President has issued an open call to residents and tourists to experience “the world’s coolest winter in the world’s most beautiful country among the world’s most pleasant people”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the second season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign.

Federal entities and local tourism departments will work as one to promote the UAE as one destination as part of the campaign. The theme in the second edition of the campaign is families.

“We want families from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to enjoy Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, and families from other emirates to experience Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Everyone should enjoy the Emirates,” he tweeted.

The second season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign will highlight the diversity of the UAE’s touristic and recreational attractions, the beauty of its natural landscapes, and the hospitality of its people. It will run from December 15 until the end of January 2022.

The campaign will see the provision of many “exclusive promotions” by tourist establishments, hotels, shops and restaurants.

ALSO READ:

The UAE’s unique offerings include a range of activities:

>> Ecological and sustainable tourism: Nature reserves, oases, mountains, beaches and islands;

>> Desert tourism: Safari trips, sand boarding, and oases among rolling sand dunes;

>> Beach tourism: Water sports and free diving;

>> Mountain tourism: Hiking activities, mountain biking, rock climbing and canyoning.

>> Adventure tourism: Deep-sea diving, parachute jumping and paragliding.

>> Culture and heritage: It includes historical and heritage sites and museums.

>> Shopping: Festivals, offers and discounts.