UAE winter: Can you believe these 18 incredible spots are in the Emirates?

Sheikh Mohammed rated the Emirates' performance this year as 'exceptional'
UAE1 day ago
If you've lived in the UAE long enough, you could be forgiven for believing you know all there is to know about the Emirates. Even non-residents consider themselves fairly well-informed about what the UAE has to offer, given how often the country makes headlines with its achievements.
Here's a news flash though: there's a lot more to the UAE than meets the eye. It's not all fancy buildings, glitzy shopping malls and flashy cars. The Emirates are a treasure trove of hidden gems - from lush mangroves to beautiful wadis, rugged mountains to sandy beaches.
On Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the second edition of the country's domestic tourism campaign. World's Coolest Winter is all about exploring the hidden gems of the seven emirates.
Here's a selection. How many have you been to?
