Watch: Sheikh Mohammed pens heartfelt poem congratulating Sheikh Nasser on endurance cup win

In the 7-verses, the Dubai Ruler called Nasser's win 'incomparable' and a brother to Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 4:25 PM

In a heartfelt message filled with pride, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, penned a congratulatory poem for Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, son of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain on the occasion of winning the 18th FEI Endurance World Championship 2022.

In the 7-verse poem, Sheikh Mohammed praises Sheikh Nasser calling his win “incomparable” and wrote: “You are following the footsteps of your father”. In the final verse, Sheikh Mohammed writes: "...to me, you are like your brother Hamdan”.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed took to twitter to congratulate Sheikh Nasser saying: “Nasser bin Hamad’s win of the FEI Endurance World Championship’s 160km is a win for us all and is an addition to Bahrain’s records in international forums. Nasser bin Hamad is an example of a young successful leader who does not know the impossible. Congratulations.”

He also posted pictures of the celebration and cake-cutting celebration along with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Hamad, Sheikh Nasser and in the presence of the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other dignitaries. Sheikh Mohammed added: “Congratulations to Bahrain’s King and citizens on the achievement.”

During the championship which was held in Butheeb in the UAE, Bahrain claimed the top prize in both the individual and team podiums. Sheikh Nasser with the horse Darco La Majorie was crowned as senior world champion – individual and team. In October, he claimed gold at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses in Vic, Spain.

