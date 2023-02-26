Watch: UAE leaders, Bahrain's King attend lunch, celebrate endurance race win

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad won the World Endurance title on Saturday

By Agencies Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 8:34 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 8:45 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, today attended a lunch hosted by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King's Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs in Bahrain.

The luncheon was held to celebrate Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa winning the Endurance World Championship held yesterday at the Bu Theeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi.

The 160km track, which was run over six loops, is set against a stunning backdrop, and was prepared to the highest standards with world-class permanent infrastructures and facilities at the Endurance Village. The event was attended by 126 male and female riders representing 36 countries worldwide.

Taking to Twitter Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Sheikh Nasser and wrote: "Nasser bin Hamad is a model of a successful young leader who does not know the impossible. Congratulations to Bahrain, its people and its leadership on this achievement."

The banquet was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, General Sports Authority and Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President.

Endurance World Championship

The top ten athletes at the individual podium represented eight separate countries: Bahrain (two spots), UAE, Spain (two spots), Australia, Portugal, Lithuania, Oman and Kuwait. Taking the start were 117 combinations, with 36 nations represented, 23 teams, and 13 nations with individual riders, and a remarkably gender balanced field of participants with 60 female and 57 male athletes competing in Butheeb.

