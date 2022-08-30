UAE President's inspiring message gives new aim, purpose to students

Sheikh Mohamed urged them to dream big and never stop learning

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 7:50 PM

On Tuesday morning, the classrooms in the UAE were booming with the distinctive voice of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, delivering a heart-warming audio message to motivate students as they start their new academic year.

Following the broadcast, excited students brimming with new ideas and resolve, reacted with “Shukran Sheikh Mohamed”, “Thank You”, “We love you” notes. Students were touched by the inspiring words of the President and vowed to study harder and make their best contributions in the development and progress of this great nation.

Abdulla Alteneiji

“We are very glad to have a supportive President like you – very supportive, motivational and encouraging. Providing all the things we need to be successful and not make us feel forgotten and feel like we are missing something. Giving us some of your valuable time and giving us attention and importance. Thank you,” said Abdulla Alteneiji, a student at Brighton College Abu Dhabi, who even penned a poem in Arabic.

“I wish there could be some words to describe you but someone like you is hard to be described due to your kindness and helpful actions that we appreciate so much and very glad to have a righteous person like you,” the 16-year-old said.

In his message, Sheikh Mohamed urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and observed that schools were an institution that would develop their dreams and ambitions.

Hessa Hamed, a Grade 10 student at Maryam Bint Sultan School, Abu Dhabi, who followed the broadcast with rapt attention, said: “Listening to Sheikh Mohamed’s speech made me realise that school is not just about learning, it is also about respecting teachers and others around us. Hearing the way Sheikh Mohamed talks showed me how he appreciates and believes in us. My goal for this year is to focus on class and to get good grades, which will lead me to a successful future.”

Rawdha Alnowais

Rawdha Alnowais, a Grade 4 student from Mubarak bin Mohammed Charter School, Abu Dhabi, is now more determined to set her goals and achieve them.

“I am very thankful to our beloved leader Sheikh Mohamed for his motivational speech on the first day of the school, your trust on us will not be in vain and we will ensure to make you prouder of our accomplishments. Thank you,” Rawdha said.

Sarah Alshamsi, a Grade 11 student at International School of Creative Science, Sharjah, was simply thrilled to hear Sheikh Mohamed’s sound.

“He has reminded us of our school’s importance in nurturing our dreams and has expressed his pride in us. It is a great feeling to begin the academic year with his wishes. We are blessed to have such visionary leaders who have given us the best educational opportunities. After listening to Sheikh Mohamed’s message, I feel even more motivated to excel at school by working hard towards my goals this year. I am eager to utilise the learning experiences that my school has to offer,” Sarah noted.

Shamma Ahmed Al-Rumaithi

Shamma Ahmed Al-Rumaithi, Grade 4 student of Mubarak bin Mohammed School, Abu Dhabi, thanked the President for a loving and meaningful message.

“We pledge to you, sir, to make every effort, creativity and determination. We are in the UAE, which does not know the impossible. God willing, with the power of education, we will progress in our march as the nation’s builders. We thank you for your unlimited support.”

Moza Aljanahi, Grade 12 student from Zayed Educational Complex, Al Barsha, Dubai, said it was a special moment to hear from the leadership.

“Sheikh Mohamed’s words were motivating. It felt special. I will not forget this moment of reaffirmation of his support,” Moza added.

Eisa Khoori, Grade 10 student from Applied Technology High School, Abu Dhabi, said to be influenced by listening to the speech.

“I felt proud and somehow affected by the Sheikh’s speech. After his speech I have personally boosted my passion in learning,” Eisa underlined.

