Sheikh Mohammed opens new museum, invites everyone to visit it to learn about Dubai

The attraction extends across 80 historical houses in the area and is part of the country's heritage

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 7:20 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 7:59 PM

A new museum in Dubai which houses collections that date centuries has been inaugurated in Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The Shindagha Museum extends across 80 historical houses in the area. “History is our identity, address, and roots; it increases our connection with and love for our homeland,” he said.

He issued an open invite to everyone to visit the museum and learn Dubai’s history that spans hundreds of years. “I invite everyone to consolidate our roots, our identity and our history in the minds of our children.”

