Sheikh Mohammed opens new museum, invites everyone to visit it to learn about Dubai

The heart-warming video shows His Highness delivering a unique lesson to Grade 1 students on the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation
A new museum in Dubai which houses collections that date centuries has been inaugurated in Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to make the announcement.
The Shindagha Museum extends across 80 historical houses in the area. “History is our identity, address, and roots; it increases our connection with and love for our homeland,” he said.
He issued an open invite to everyone to visit the museum and learn Dubai’s history that spans hundreds of years. “I invite everyone to consolidate our roots, our identity and our history in the minds of our children.”
ALSO READ:
The heart-warming video shows His Highness delivering a unique lesson to Grade 1 students on the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation
How to travel by air or bus, cost of all-inclusive packages, documents needed; all you need to know
Government and private firms allow their employees extra days off that are not mandated by the law, but granted to staff of their own accord
Sheikh Hamdan announces a new category for the youngers in the next edition and the formation of the first F3 team for youth
Agreement inked between Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and Oman's Environment Authority to drive sustainable development
On a monthly basis, hotels are mandated to submit their consumption of nine carbon emission sources, including electricity, water, district cooling, liquefied petroleum gas, landfill waste, recycled waste, petrol, diesel and refrigerants
Sheikh Mohamed interacted with the volunteers, hugging some of the younger ones and posing for photos
Daniil Medvedev, winner of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men’s final, picked up the raffle ticket