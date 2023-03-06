UAE: New ministers sworn in before President, Vice-President

The heart-warming video shows His Highness delivering a unique lesson to Grade 1 students on the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have presided over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed ministers.
Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui was sworn in as the Minister of Community Development; while Sheikh Salem Khalid Al Qassimi is the Minister of Culture and Youth. Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi have taken oath as Ministers of State.
“We wish them every success as they strive to continue the UAE’s journey of progress and serve the future ambitions of our nation,” said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
He stressed the importance of establishing team spirit in government work, “based on the integration of roles and tasks”.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed the UAE’s keenness to continuously develop the government work system, “to meet the demands of each phase”.
This, he said, is “our path to success and excellence”.
